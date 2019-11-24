Mayfield completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 327 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 41-24 win over the Dolphins.

Mayfield completed an impressive 71 percent of his throws while averaging 9.6 yards per attempt. He completed a pair of short touchdown passes to Jarvis Landry sandwiched around a 35-yard strike to Odell Beckham Jr. Mayfield now has eight total touchdowns over the last three games while throwing just one interception during that span. He's now topped the 300-yard mark three times this season, equalling his total from last year, and he'll look to keep it rolling next Sunday against the Steelers.