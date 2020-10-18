Mayfield (chest) is active Week 6 against the Steelers.
Mayfield logged two limited practice sessions this week before suiting up in full Friday, paving the way for his active status despite the designation of "questionable." He'll also have the services of top pass-catching weapons Odell Beckham (illness) and Jarvis Landry (ribs) on hand, which wasn't a guarantee just days ago given both were carrying the questionable tag as well. Mayfield and company will square off against a Pittsburgh defense that tends to bring pressure, but also one that finds itself in the middle of the pack in terms of average fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks through four games in standard scoring formats. In each of those contests, the opposing signal caller has tallied 21 or more fantasy points.
