The Browns will alter their game plan to protect Mayfield (chest), by having him get the ball out of his hands quicker, Fox's Jay Glazer reported on their Sunday morning pregame show.
This was already a difficult matchup for Mayfield even without an injury, but the injury combined with this game plan change makes it even more difficult to start him comfortably.
