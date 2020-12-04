Mayfield has thrown 123 consecutive passes without an interception, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Mayfield has taken heat for missed throws this season, including in last week's win over the Jaguars, but the third-year quarterback has avoided turnovers in the last four games. "He made four, five, six different throws in [the Jacksonville] game that were big-time throws, tight windows, down the field with great accuracy," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. "I would gladly take a 5-yard gain over a 20-yard chance of an interception. I think that's the mindset we have to take." Cleveland's success this season is largely attributable to its ground game, which means Mayfield isn't required to take chances. That approach not only limited picks, but it also led to Mayfield averaging fewer than 200 passing yards per game (191.6).
