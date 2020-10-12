Mayfield's ribs X-rays came back negative Sunday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Mayfield spent time in the medical tent during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 32-23 win over the Colts, though he was ultimately able to retake the field, and his post-game X-rays now seem to confirm that he's escaped without a serious injury. The third-year signal-caller said himself that he'll be "ready" to suit up at Pittsburgh in Week 6, so even if he's limited at all when the Browns resume practicing, it won't be cause for much concern. Mayfield put up a season-high 247 passing yards in addition to two scores versus a stout Colts secondary Sunday, though a pair of interceptions somewhat detract from the luster of his performance.
