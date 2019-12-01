Browns' Baker Mayfield: Back in Sunday's game
Mayfield (hand) returned to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Mayfield, who appeared to hit his hand on a helmet late in the second quarter Sunday, was able to return to the contest to start the third quarter, sporting a glove on his right hand. As a result, Garrett Gilbert will resume backup QB duties for the Browns.
