Mayfield (hand) returned to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Mayfield, who appeared to hit his hand on a helmet late in the second quarter Sunday, was able to return to the contest to start the third quarter, sporting a glove on his right hand. As a result, Garrett Gilbert will resume backup QB duties for the Browns.

