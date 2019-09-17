Browns' Baker Mayfield: Back on track with solid Week 2
Mayfield completed 19 of 35 attempts for 325 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception during Monday's 23-3 win against the Jets.
Mayfield fell apart late in the Week 1 loss to Tennessee, committing three fourth-quarter interceptions as the Browns' deficit gradually increased from nine to 30 over the final 15 minutes of play. Monday night's showing was much more encouraging, with the Browns leading wire-to-wire as result of Mayfield taking Cleveland down the field for scores on three of its first four drives. One aspect of the offense that will be crucial to clean up moving forward is reducing sacks, as Mayfield has absorbed an astronomical eight sacks through two games. Week 3's matchup may provide relief from a pocket pressure perspective, as the Rams rank below average to this point with four sacks recorded, though the pass defense has been stingy in containing opponents to 403 total yards.
