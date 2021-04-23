The Browns exercised Mayfield's fifth-year option worth $18.86 million for the 2022 season Friday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
It's not much of a surprise to see Cleveland pick up the option for the 26-year-old, which the team also did for teammate Denzel Ward. Mayfield helped the Browns secure their first playoff victory in 26 years last season after completing 63 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions while also rushing for 165 yards and one touchdown in 16 games. A long-term extension could be next now that his status is secured for the next two years.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Comeback bid fails against Chiefs•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Throws three TDs in wild-card win•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Leads Browns into playoffs•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Facing softer Steleers D in Week 17•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Fumbles away chance to clinch•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Won't have usual receiving corps•