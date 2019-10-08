Browns' Baker Mayfield: Brutal in Monday's beatdown
Mayfield completed 8 of 22 passes for 100 yards and two interceptions in Monday night's 31-3 loss to the 49ers. He also was stripped twice, losing one fumble.
Mayfield's first pass attempt was dropped, setting the tone for what turned out to be a nightmare performance. Not only was he then intercepted on the first play of Cleveland's second drive, but he fumbled on his own 33-yard line shortly thereafter. To his credit, Mayfield responded with a couple good subsequent series, but had a would-be touchdown dropped and ultimately intercepted before he could regain much momentum. Along with those miscues, he was constantly under pressure from Nick Bosa and San Francisco's swarming defensive front, making for another wildly disappointing outing overall. While there's surely plenty of blame to go around the Browns' offense, Mayfield will now be tasked with getting back on track against the Seahawks in Week 6.
