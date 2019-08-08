If Mayfield and other key starters such as Odell Beckham Jr. take the field in Thursday's preseason opener against Washington, "it won't be for long," Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

With Mayfield having solidified the Browns' QB position for the first time in years, the team has no incentive to expose him to a ton of preseason contact. With his reps likely to be curbed Thursday, added opportunities will be there for depth options Garrett Gilbert and David Blough.