Mayfield completed 19 of 29 pass attempts for 258 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 12 against the Jaguars.

Mayfield experienced an unexpected spike in volume, recording his highest pass-attempt total since Week 5. He was also efficient, as he averaged 8.9 yards per attempt to surpass 250 yards for only the second time on the campaign. Mayfield showed particular rapport with Jarvis Landry, connecting for three plays of 20 or more yards as well as a five-yard first quarter touchdown. He'll like be required to move the Browns offense efficiently once again to keep pace with the Titans in Week 13.