Mayfield and the Browns face several challenges in preparation for Week 11 against the Eagles, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mayfield hasn't been pressured much the last two games, but the 11th-ranked Eagles' defense are third in the NLF with 31 sacks, five behind the league-leading Steelers, who sacked Mayfield four times in a 38-7 loss Week 6. Additionally, Mayfield hasn't fared well against pressure in 2020. Per Pro Football Focus, he ranks 38th with a 30.8 rating against pressure. Part of the problem is Mayfield holds the ball too long and his time in the pocket. He's 38th in the NFL in average time to throw (2.83 seconds) and pocket time (3.01). One more challenge for the Browns' quarterback is starting right tackle Jack Conklin being placed on the reserved/COVID-19 list. The obvious workaround for the Browns, who rank fourth in rushing, is putting the ball in the hands of running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt against Philadelphia's 26th-ranked run defense.