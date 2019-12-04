Browns' Baker Mayfield: Cleared for full practice
Mayfield (hand) won't have any limitations at practice this week, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Mayfield was removed from Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Steelers after his throwing hand struck an opponent's helmet, but X-rays came back negative and he rejoined the contest in short order. It sounds like he'll be fine for Week 14 against the Bengals, with his injury believed to be nothing more than a bruise.
