Mayfield's 96.6 quarterback rating ranks 12th in the NFL, 10 spots higher than where he was two weeks ago, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mayfield cites the Week 9 bye as the turning point in his season. After eight weeks, Mayfield had a 90.9 rating, but in the five games since the break, he's averaged a 105.0 rating (113.5 the last three games). "It was conversations that we had to be able to kind of evaluate where we were as an offense, what we were doing well and what we were not doing well,'' Mayfield said. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said they discussed ways to restore the quarterback's confidence. Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt implemented plays designed to bring the Oklahoma Baker back, such as more play-action, keepers and shotgun formations. Mayfield looks to keep the second-half momentum rolling Week 15 in New York against the Giants' 17th-ranked pass defense.