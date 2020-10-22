Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he has to be a better job of varying pre-snap counts for Mayfield (ribs/chest), Ellis L. Williams of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "Varying those snap counts. Not letting teams time it up. Getting the play in quickly so we can line up and are not up against the clock. Because that is one way to jump, for a defense, they are just staring at that play clock," said Stefanski.

Mayfield has come under a lot of scrutiny following last week's loss to the Steelers, and neither the quarterback nor the head coach would use Mayfield's injury as an excuse for his two interceptions, poor reads or predictable snap counts. Mayfield practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, but he participated more this week than he did last week, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.