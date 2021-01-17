Mayfield completed 23 of 37 passes for 204 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round. He added 11 yards on three rushing attempts.

Mayfield failed to lead the offense into the end zone in the first half, then threw an interception on the first possession after halftime. He bounced back with a four-yard touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry to cut Kansas City's lead to 19-10, then led another touchdown drive early in the fourth to make it a one-possession game. The Browns got the ball again down five in the fourth quarter but produced just 12 yards over seven plays, and the Chiefs were able to run out the clock after Cleveland punted. Mayfield went through a sophomore slump after a promising rookie season, but he bounced back with the best season of his young career this year, throwing a career-low eight interceptions and, more importantly, notching the first Browns playoff win in 26 years. His yardage totals will likely remain modest moving forward in Cleveland's run-first offense, but Baker has eliminated any doubts about whether he can be the guy to lead the team under center.