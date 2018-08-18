Mayfield completed seven of 13 passes for 75 yards and took four carries for nine yards in Friday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Bills.

Neither Mayfield nor Tyrod Taylor was able to match last week's performance, with the latter getting the start and completing just four of seven passes for 22 yards. The Browns did get 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns from the trio of Carlos Hyde, Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson, so it wasn't exactly a setback for the offense as a whole. Mayfield wasn't too far from a two-score performance, with one short touchdown pass wiped out by a penalty and another overturned on review. The overall impression has been strongly positive through two preseason games, but coach Hue Jackson has been adamant about his intention to start Taylor in Week 1. If nothing else, Mayfield's strong preseason will make it easier for Jackson to pull the plug if he gets frustrated with Taylor during the regular season.