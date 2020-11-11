The Browns reinstated Mayfield from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
Though he never actually tested positive for COVID-19 himself, Mayfield was placed on the list Sunday after he was deemed to be in close contact with an infected Browns staff member. Mayfield continued to test negative in each of the subsequent days, resulting in the Browns granting him clearance to resume team activities. Since he's now expected to be on the field Wednesday for the Browns' first Week 10 practice, Mayfield's ability to prepare for Sunday's game against the Texans shouldn't be affected.