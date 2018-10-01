Browns' Baker Mayfield: Commits four turnovers in first start
Mayfield completed 21 of 41 pass attempts for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions Sunday against the Raiders. He also carried four times for 10 yards and lost a pair of fumbles during the 45-42 overtime loss.
Mayfield's life as a starter in the NFL got off to an eventful beginning, with his fourth attempt of the game resulting in an interception that was returned for a touchdown. He led the offense effectively while completing touchdown passes to Darren Fells and Jarvis Landry, but three second-half turnovers allowed the home team to hang in the game and force overtime. Mayfield also struggled to connect with his receivers at times, completing just over half his pass attempts on the day. He should remain the starter next Sunday against the Ravens, but another sloppy showing against one of the league's better defensive units could have him on a short leash.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Officially named starter•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Will be named starter Monday•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Shines in first taste of regular-season action•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Looks good again•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Set for preseason start•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: On track to back up Taylor•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....