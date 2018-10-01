Mayfield completed 21 of 41 pass attempts for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions Sunday against the Raiders. He also carried four times for 10 yards and lost a pair of fumbles during the 45-42 overtime loss.

Mayfield's life as a starter in the NFL got off to an eventful beginning, with his fourth attempt of the game resulting in an interception that was returned for a touchdown. He led the offense effectively while completing touchdown passes to Darren Fells and Jarvis Landry, but three second-half turnovers allowed the home team to hang in the game and force overtime. Mayfield also struggled to connect with his receivers at times, completing just over half his pass attempts on the day. He should remain the starter next Sunday against the Ravens, but another sloppy showing against one of the league's better defensive units could have him on a short leash.