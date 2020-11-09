Mayfield (undisclosed) could be able to gain clearance from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mayfield's placement on the COVID-19 list came as a result of being in close proximity with an infected staff member, rather than as a result of testing positive himself, so it's possible that he could be back on the field for Wednesday's practice. Such a quick turnaround would of course require Mayfield to continue testing negative and remain asymptomatic, but it would certainly be beneficial for the third-year quarterback to get in a normal three-day practice week ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans.