Browns' Baker Mayfield: Could make push before Week 1
While he still plans on having Tyrod Taylor under center to begin the regular season, Browns coach Hue Jackson did seem to leave the door open at least a crack for Mayfield to make a push for the starting job, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "We have a plan and I want to work that plan as much as we can,'' Jackson said. "Now, can a player supersede that? You never know. I haven't had that happen, but right now this team is going to be led by Tyrod Taylor.''
Jackson said in mid-March that there wouldn't be a competition for the job, dubbing Taylor as the Week 1 starter. It was unclear at the time which of Mayfield, Sam Darnold or Josh Allen would be the No. 1 overall pick, and Cleveland ultimately settled on a player who's the oldest of the bunch (23 years old) and also had the best college career. Mayfield will enter training camp third on the depth chart behind Taylor and Drew Stanton (knee), but the rookie nonetheless figures to get reps with the first and second units at some point in August. It's increasingly rare for NFL franchises to stick with their stated intention of keeping an early draft pick at QB on the bench for his rookie season, though most teams in this situation don't have a veteran with a track record as solid as Taylor's. Despite Jackson's attempts to downplay a controversy, this situation will bear close watching throughout the summer and into the regular season.
