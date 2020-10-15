Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Mayfield (chest) could play, even if he doesn't get ample reps during the practice week leading up to Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "You get ready for Thursday night games with a very limited amount of full-speed team reps. I think every player is different and certainly every week is different," said the coach.

Mayfield suffered what was referred to as an injury to his ribs during last week's win over the Colts, but the quarterback was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report with a chest injury. He was in full uniform and on the practice field Wednesday but did not throw during the portion of the practice open to the media. The team later released photos of Mayfield taking a snap from center JC Tretter. The Browns will likely run their usual run-heavy attack to limit Mayfield's exposure, but the Steelers enter the contest second in the NFL with just 64.0 rushing yards allowed per game.