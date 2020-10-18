Mayfield was forced to exit the team's Week 6 loss to the Steelers with a rib injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Prior to his exit, Mayfield completed 10 of 18 pass attempts for 119 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Mayfield injured his ribs in the Browns win over the Colts in Week 5. Although X-rays came back negative on the injury, he was limited in practice throughout the week. Varying reports emerged leading up to the Week 6 matchup regarding limiting his reps and altering the offensive game plan to get the ball out of his hands quickly. Even so, Mayfield was sacked four times and hit several times more prior to being pulled late in the third quarter. There is no clarity regarding Mayfield's status for the Browns Week 7 matchup against the Bengals.