The Browns have excused Mayfield (shoulder) from next week's mandatory minicamp, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Mayfield will be allowed to remain away from team facilities during mandatory minicamp without being subjected to fines. The 2018 first-round pick also hasn't attended voluntary OTAs, as both he and the team remain in favor of a trade following Cleveland's decision to bring in Deshaun Watson. Mayfield is continuing to rehab from January shoulder surgery, so it's possible he wouldn't be handling on-field reps even if he were motivated to participate in team activities.