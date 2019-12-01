Play

Mayfield headed to the locker room late in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Steelers with an apparent hand injury, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.

Mayfield appeared to hit his hand or thumb on a helmet, per Pat McManamon of The Athletic, which led to the QB's exit from the contest. As a result, Garrett Gilbert finished up the second quarter in place of Mayfield.

