Browns' Baker Mayfield: Expected to be fine for Week 14
Coach Freddie Kitchens indicated Monday that Mayfield should be fine this week despite the hand injury the QB suffered in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Kitchens added that Mayfield will practice throughout the week, though it's possible that the QB will be listed as a limited participant come Wednesday.
