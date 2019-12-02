Play

Coach Freddie Kitchens indicated Monday that Mayfield should be fine this week despite the hand injury the QB suffered in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kitchens added that Mayfield will practice throughout the week, though it's possible that the QB will be listed as a limited participant come Wednesday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories