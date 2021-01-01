Mayfield and the Browns should benefit from a Week 17 matchup with a Pittsburgh defense that is expected to be without its top two pass rushers in T.J. Watt or Cameron Heyward, who are both expected to sit out for rest puposes, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Mayfield and a beat-up offensive line will get a break in the expected absences of Watt, a three-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker, and Heyward, a four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman. With Pittsburgh locked in as the AFC's No. 2 or 3 seed, head coach Mike Tomlin could choose to rest or limit other starters on defense, making what would have been a tough matchup on paper much softer for the Browns. Additionally, Cleveland activated Mayfield's top four wideouts from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, so the quarterback will have Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge at his disposal after the quartet sat out last week's loss to the Jets.