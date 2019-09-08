Mayfield completed 25 of 38 passes for 285 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Titans.

Despite piling up 154 yards before the break, Mayfield failed to lead the team to any further first-half points after a Dontrell Hilliard rushing touchdown on the opening drive. He tossed a three-yard touchdown to David Njoku late in the third quarter but fell apart in the fourth with three interceptions, including one returned for six points the other way. While he has plenty of weapons to work with, Mayfield will need to be much better himself moving forward if Cleveland wants to avoid turning into the "same old Browns". The second-year quarterback was also spotted with a wrap on his hand after the game, so that will be a situation to monitor ahead of Cleveland's Week 2 meeting with the Jets on Monday Night Football.