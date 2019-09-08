Browns' Baker Mayfield: Falls apart in fourth quarter
Mayfield completed 25 of 38 passes for 285 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Titans.
Despite piling up 154 yards before the break, Mayfield failed to lead the team to any further first-half points after a Dontrell Hilliard rushing touchdown on the opening drive. He tossed a three-yard touchdown to David Njoku late in the third quarter but fell apart in the fourth with three interceptions, including one returned for six points the other way. While he has plenty of weapons to work with, Mayfield will need to be much better himself moving forward if Cleveland wants to avoid turning into the "same old Browns". The second-year quarterback was also spotted with a wrap on his hand after the game, so that will be a situation to monitor ahead of Cleveland's Week 2 meeting with the Jets on Monday Night Football.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Coach downplays subpar outing•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Ugly preseason line•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Starting Friday•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Wants to play two quarters•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Will sit out Saturday vs. Colts•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Perfect in preseason drive•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...