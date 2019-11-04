Browns' Baker Mayfield: Falls short in Denver
Mayfield completed 27 of 42 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Broncos.
He avoided throwing an interception for the first time all season and posted his best yardage total since Week 4, but otherwise it was another lackluster performance from Mayfield. The second-year QB will face a tough Bills secondary next week, making it unlikely he'll snap out of his sophomore slump any time soon.
