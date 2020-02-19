Browns' Baker Mayfield: Focusing on footwork
Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Wednesday that he intends to zero in on improving Mayfield's footwork during the offseason, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Coming off a deflating sophomore season in which issues with accuracy and decision-making overshadowed Mayfield's occasional flash plays, Cleveland's top offseason priority will no doubt be to set the signal-caller up for better success in Year 3. Improved footwork technique could certainly assist in bolstering Mayfield's efficiency and mobility within the pocket, but the larger determining factor for his prosperity in 2020 will no doubt be how well he adapts in the system of Van Pelt and new head coach Kevin Stefanski. Of course, the 24-year-old will get the benefit of a full offseason to acclimate himself with Cleveland's new coaching regime, and there will be plenty of reason for optimism about Mayfield's chances of bouncing back as he returns to a talent-rich offensive situation.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Trio of picks in season-ending loss•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Not enough for Ravens•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Inconsistent against Arizona•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Struggles in win over Bengals•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: No wrap, glove needed for hand•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Logs full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty QB Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings has his first run of 2020 projections done and they've had their impact on his...
-
Dynasty Running Back Rankings
Who saw their value go up after Heath Cummings completed his 2020 projections?
-
Greg Olsen's Seattle projection
Greg Olsen is signing with the Seahawks, and Heath Cummings tells you what that means for his...
-
XFL post-Week 2 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through two weeks of XFL play, ranking each position into...
-
Dynasty Mailbag: Hard-choices help
Heath Cummings answers your Dynasty and keeper questions in his February mailbag.
-
2/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the 2019 rookie WR class, including A.J. Brown,...