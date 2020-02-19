Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Wednesday that he intends to zero in on improving Mayfield's footwork during the offseason, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Coming off a deflating sophomore season in which issues with accuracy and decision-making overshadowed Mayfield's occasional flash plays, Cleveland's top offseason priority will no doubt be to set the signal-caller up for better success in Year 3. Improved footwork technique could certainly assist in bolstering Mayfield's efficiency and mobility within the pocket, but the larger determining factor for his prosperity in 2020 will no doubt be how well he adapts in the system of Van Pelt and new head coach Kevin Stefanski. Of course, the 24-year-old will get the benefit of a full offseason to acclimate himself with Cleveland's new coaching regime, and there will be plenty of reason for optimism about Mayfield's chances of bouncing back as he returns to a talent-rich offensive situation.