Mayfield completed 28 of 53 passes for 285 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Jets. He added three carries for six yards and fumbled three times, losing two.

Working without his top four wide receivers, Mayfield threw just two of his 24 first-half passes to the position, finishing the half with 124 yards, a fumble and a 13-3 deficit. He moved the offense better in the second half but failed to throw a touchdown after posting a 10:1 TD:INT over the previous four games. Mayfield fumbled two more times in the fourth quarter, and while the last one was recovered by teammate Kareem Hunt, that play resulted in a turnover on downs to snuff out Cleveland's comeback hopes in the final minutes. Assuming wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins are able to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for the Browns' Week 17 matchup with the Steelers, Mayfield should have more weapons to work with as he tries to nail down his first career playoff berth.