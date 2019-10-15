Coach Freddie Kitchens said he gave Mayfield (hip) the day off Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After stretching and going through warmups, Mayfield was a spectator for individual drills, which Kitchens chalked up as a rest day to ease some of the physical burden. Kitchens added that tests on Mayfield's sore hip came back clear, and he doesn't expect the quarterback to miss any game action, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. With the Browns on their bye week, Mayfield won't receive an official practice designation until Wednesday, Oct. 23 in preparation for a Week 8 road matchup with the Patriots.