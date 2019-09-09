Browns' Baker Mayfield: Gets good news from X-rays
Mayfield appears to have multiple bruises, but X-rays on his right wrist came back negative, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
It sounds like Mayfield is banged up more so than injured, though he did have a wrap around his hand and wrist after Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Titans. He'll be glad to have an extra day for recovery Week 2, with the Browns heading to New York to face the Jets on Monday Night Football. Even so, it won't come as any surprise if Mayfield's practice participation is impacted in the coming days, as the bruise on his right wrist could make it painful to throw.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...