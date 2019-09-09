Mayfield appears to have multiple bruises, but X-rays on his right wrist came back negative, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

It sounds like Mayfield is banged up more so than injured, though he did have a wrap around his hand and wrist after Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Titans. He'll be glad to have an extra day for recovery Week 2, with the Browns heading to New York to face the Jets on Monday Night Football. Even so, it won't come as any surprise if Mayfield's practice participation is impacted in the coming days, as the bruise on his right wrist could make it painful to throw.