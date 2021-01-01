Mayfield and the Browns will not have to face Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt or Cameron Heyward in Week 17, Nate Ulrich of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mayfield gets a Week 17 break in avoiding Watt, a three-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker, and Heyward, a four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, which was first reported by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. Additionally, Cleveland activated Mayfield's top four wideouts from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, so the quarterback will have Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge available.