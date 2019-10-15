Browns' Baker Mayfield: Goes through stretching in pratice
Mayfield (hip) participated in stretching and warmups Tuesday but was sidelined for individual drills, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Mayfield suffered and played through a hip injury during the second half of the Browns' loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, and while coach Freddie Kitchens did say Monday that he didn't expect Mayfield to miss any practice time, it looks like the quarterback will be limited during whatever practices the Browns do have during the bye week. Fortunately, with the bye week, Mayfield will have a full two weeks to recover before the team's matchup with the Patriots on Oct. 27.
