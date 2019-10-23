Play

Mayfield (hip) practiced fully Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Mayfield came out of Week 6's loss to Seattle with a sore hip, but following the Browns' bye week, the QB feels good and is ready to go for Sunday's game against the Patriots, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. While the QB's Week 8 status availability is in no danger, he's looking at a pretty daunting road matchup in Week 8, given how well the Patriots defense is playing these days.

