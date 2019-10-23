Browns' Baker Mayfield: Good to go
Mayfield (hip) practiced fully Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Mayfield came out of Week 6's loss to Seattle with a sore hip, but following the Browns' bye week, the QB feels good and is ready to go for Sunday's game against the Patriots, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. While the QB's Week 8 status availability is in no danger, he's looking at a pretty daunting road matchup in Week 8, given how well the Patriots defense is playing these days.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Looks good at practice•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Returns to practice•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Not at practice•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Gets day of rest Tuesday•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Goes through stretching in practice•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Not expected to miss practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
RB Preview: Answering your big questions
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including waiver wire adds...
-
What you need to know: Thielen ruled out
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Redrafting the top-100 players
Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp went off the board in the early second round of this CBS Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.