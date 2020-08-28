Mayfield said he's feeling more comfortable in the new offense, May Kay Cabot and Joshua Gunter of the Cleveland Plain Dealer report.

The offensive unit struggled early in camp as the team adjusted to the new scheme installed by new head coach Kevin Stefanski. Now, after 11 days of practices, Mayfield is finding a comfort level. "The more plays we run in this camp to see what the identity is, we're starting to see what's working for us," the quarterback said following Thursday's practice. "I'm starting to feel way more comfortable. It's been great to go through installs for the first time and put everything under our belt for the first time. We're really starting to make progress, which needs to happen. We know the sense of urgency is at an all-time high." Mayfield also called out his building rapport with new tight ends Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant, about whom he said has a chance to be special.