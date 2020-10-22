Mayfield (chest) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The quarterback had been a limited participant Wednesday in the Browns' first Week 7 session, but coach Kevin Stefanski never expressed much concern that Mayfield's injury would sideline him Sunday in Cincinnati. Mayfield's ability to take every practice rep with the first-team offense Thursday confirms he'll be good to go this weekend, but the signal-caller may need a solid showing on the road to restore the faith of his fantasy managers. His efficiency has fallen off precipitously over the past three weeks, with Mayfield completing only 58.8 percent of his passes for 6.2 yards per attempt and a 5:4 TD:INT over that stretch. Mayfield has also taken seven sacks across those three games.
