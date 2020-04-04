Play

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Mayfield is the starting quarterback, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

This is not surprising news, but the addition of free agent Case Keenum, who has history with Stefanski, caused minor rumbling following Mayfield's 2019 season in which he threw nearly as many interceptions (21) as touchdowns (22). "I believe in Baker Mayfield, he's our starting quarterback. He's a young player that I think we've all seen glimpses of this kid being a really good player," Stefanski said. The offense in 2019 was dysfunctional under former head coach Freddie Kitchens, but Stefanski has made moves to change the attack in 2020. The addition of a fullback (Andy Janovich) and a second tight end (Austin Hooper) suggests a pivot from the wideout-focused offense of 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories