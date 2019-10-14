Browns' Baker Mayfield: Hip hurts
Mayfield acknowledged that his hip was sore following Sunday's 32-28 loss to Seattle.
Mayfield suffered the injury when he ran for eight yards and a first down early in the third quarter. He stayed in the game while the Browns held onto the ball and went to the locker room after Cleveland's possession ended. He returned to the field in time for the team's next possession and never missed any action. Mayfield and the Browns have a bye week coming up, so he'll get two full weeks to prepare for a Week 8 road matchup against New England, the NFL's top-ranked defense in terms of points allowed.
