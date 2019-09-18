Mayfield is averaging 3.07 seconds to throw, the third highest in the NFL, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

He was atop that list in Week 2 when he averaged 3.35 seconds, and the results are indicative of a need to get rid of the ball quicker. Per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com, when Mayfield throws within 2.5 seconds, he's completed 74 percent of his throws with two touchdowns and one interception; when he throws in over 2.5 seconds, the completion rate drops to 55 percent with zero touchdowns and three picks. Having the ball in Mayfield's hands can be a good thing, but the added time he's taking has also resulted in eight sacks through two games, third in the NFL. "We need to get the ball out of his hands quicker. He is taking too many hits," head coach Freddie Kitchens told Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer on Tuesday. "I do not like my quarterback to take hits. I need to get the ball out of his hands quicker."