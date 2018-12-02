Browns' Baker Mayfield: Huge second half not nearly enough
Mayfield completed 29 of 43 passes for 397 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Texans.
In the first half, Mayfield completed just five of 13 passes for 46 yards and three interceptions, as his team took a 23-0 deficit to the locker room. The rookie first overall pick played much better with his trailing team employing a pass-heavy approach in the second half, and he finally found Rashard Higgins for a 17-yard score with 2:58 remaining. Mayfield will try to be sharper from the get-go against the Panthers in Week 14.
