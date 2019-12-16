Browns' Baker Mayfield: Inconsistent against Arizona
Mayfield completed 30 of 43 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Cardinals.
Mayfield started off well, marching the Browns into the red zone, but then overthrew Odell Beckham for an interception in the end zone to close Cleveland's first drive. From there, Mayfield continued his inconsistent play, though he at least tossed a couple touchdowns during the second half. Although both of those went to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones from within two yards, Mayfield salvaged some production in an otherwise uninspiring outing. Next up for the signal-caller is a home matchup against a Ravens defense that's significantly improved since surrendering Mayfield's season high of 342 passing yards in Week 4.
