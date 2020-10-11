Mayfield will undergo X-rays on his ribs due to a hit sustained during Sunday's 32-23 win over the Colts, during which threw two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Mayfield suffered his ribs injury due to a hit from Justin Houston, which caused him to throw his second pick of the afternoon. He briefly spent time on the sideline in the injury tent late in the fourth quarter, but he ultimately managed to return and finish out the contest. In all, Mayfield completed 21 of 37 pass attempts for 247 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball twice for 17 yards. With Mayfield at the helm, the Browns now boast a 4-1 record through five games for the first time since 1994.