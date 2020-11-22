Mayfield completed 12 of 22 pass attempts for 204 yards and carried six times for nine yards during Sunday's 22-17 win over the Eagles.

Mayfield averaged a healthy 9.3 yards per attempt but took a backseat to the run game for much of the day due to more bad weather in Cleveland. This lackluster passing output was actually his highest in three games after he averaged just 127 yards over his previous two, giving a clear picture of the state of the Browns offense at this point. Most importantly, Mayfield has led his team to a 7-3 record with three wins in the last four games and will likely catch a break in light of this, despite his poor recent production. He will enjoy a favorable matchup against the Jaguars next Sunday but his team figures to continue with its run-heavy approach against an inferior opponent.