Mayfield completed of 17 of 27 pass attempts for 196 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in the Browns' Week 17 victory over the Steelers. He added six rushes for 44 yards on the ground.

With the victory, Mayfield led the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002. Playing with the lead for most of the game, Mayfield took to the air only 27 times and connected with his receivers mostly in the short areas of the field. However, he did manage a few big plays, including a 42-yard completion to Rashard Higgins. Mayfield also made a few key plays with his legs, including a 25-yard scramble and game-clinching three-yard run on a designed play. After throwing seven interceptions in the team's first seven games, Mayfield has thrown only one pick in his last nine starts. He'll now look to lead the team to their first playoff victory since rejoining the league in 1999.