Mayfield completed 18 of 22 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown while adding two yards on four carries in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Panthers.

After Carolina marched down the field for a touchdown to open the contest, Mayfield responded by hitting Breshad Perriman for a 66-yard gain with his first throw. While that pass eventually set up a rushing score, Mayfield wouldn't be denied a touchdown of his own in the second quarter, when he uncorked a 51-yard deep ball to Jarvis Landry. The rookie quarterback has led Cleveland to three wins in the past four games, but maintaining that success won't be easy in Week 15, when the team will travel to Denver.