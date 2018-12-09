Browns' Baker Mayfield: Leads team to Week 14 win
Mayfield completed 18 of 22 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown while adding two yards on four carries in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Panthers.
After Carolina marched down the field for a touchdown to open the contest, Mayfield responded by hitting Breshad Perriman for a 66-yard gain with his first throw. While that pass eventually set up a rushing score, Mayfield wouldn't be denied a touchdown of his own in the second quarter, when he uncorked a 51-yard deep ball to Jarvis Landry. The rookie quarterback has led Cleveland to three wins in the past four games, but maintaining that success won't be easy in Week 15, when the team will travel to Denver.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Huge second half not nearly enough•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Tosses four TDs in rare road win•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Three touchdowns, three incompletions in win•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Tosses two touchdowns•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Throws for two scores in Pittsburgh•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Records second multi-touchdown game of career•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14