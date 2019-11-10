Mayfield completed 26 of 38 pass attempts for 238 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 19-16 win over the Bills.

Mayfield completed 68 percent of his passes, though his average of 6.3 yards per attempt reveals a lack of big plays through the air. He completed a touchdown pass to Jarvis Landry in the first quarter and added his second on a seven-yard connection to Rashard Higgins to decide the game in the final minutes. Mayfield benefited from a dynamic effort from backfield duo Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, so better times could be ahead for the Cleveland offense. He'll look to build on this effort Thursday against the Steelers.