Browns' Baker Mayfield: Limited at practice Wednesday
Mayfield (right hand/ribs) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
In addition to his previously reported hand injury -- which is being described as a contusion or bruise, Mayfield is also listed as having a rib issue. Per the Browns' official site, Mayfield has yet to throw since this past Sunday's loss to the Steelers, but when asked if he expects to play on this weekend against the Bengals, the QB said "I do," while acknowledging that his Week 14 availability is largely a pain tolerance matter.
